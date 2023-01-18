Navalign LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 198,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

