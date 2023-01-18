Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0543 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $1,966.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00243499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00103921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00058770 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,308,009 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

