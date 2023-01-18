Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

ROP stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.23. 6,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,006. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.43 and its 200 day moving average is $412.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

