Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. 34,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

