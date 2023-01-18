Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 112,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,386. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

