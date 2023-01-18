Neo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.30 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $509.27 million and $34.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00034709 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
