Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Network International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Network International from GBX 450 ($5.49) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

