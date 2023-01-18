Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 192.2% in December

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,178. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

