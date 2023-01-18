Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Up 6,983.3% in December

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 6,983.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
