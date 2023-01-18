NXM Price Tops $49.81 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. NXM has a market capitalization of $328.46 million and approximately $83,149.96 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $49.81 or 0.00234121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00041627 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003040 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.29141755 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,312.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.