Oakmont Corp Buys 351,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oakmont Corp grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,216 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 10.0% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $64,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Shares of BA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.82. 63,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

