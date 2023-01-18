OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.