Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03. 2,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCDGF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.26) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 550 ($6.71) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,115.71.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.