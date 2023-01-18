OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Update

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 23.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 12.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OmniLit Acquisition by 84.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OLIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. OmniLit Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

