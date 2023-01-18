One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the December 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 48,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 224,744 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

