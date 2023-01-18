One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the December 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 48,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 224,744 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.