OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.78 on Wednesday, hitting $586.02. 7,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

