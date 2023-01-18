OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.
Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.97. 36,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,394. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
