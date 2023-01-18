ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 80.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

