Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in December

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PAFRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.