Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 31,749 shares.The stock last traded at $137.95 and had previously closed at $140.53.

Park National Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $137.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth $542,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.