Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 82,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 49,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 111,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,784. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

