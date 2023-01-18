Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.10. 18,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

