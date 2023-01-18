Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Oakmont Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 201,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.4% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 136,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

