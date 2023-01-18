Payoneer Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,075 put options on the company. This is an increase of 647% compared to the average volume of 1,349 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,266. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

