Payoneer Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,075 put options on the company. This is an increase of 647% compared to the average volume of 1,349 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,266. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
