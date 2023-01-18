Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
