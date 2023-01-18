Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.45

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Pharming Group Trading Up 14.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 14.90%.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

