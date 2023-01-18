PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 221.1% in December

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK stock remained flat at $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 118,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

