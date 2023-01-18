PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 221.1% in December

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of PCK stock remained flat at $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 118,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
