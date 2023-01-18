Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
