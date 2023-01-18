Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Planet 13 Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 273,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,614. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
Planet 13 Company Profile
