Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Planet 13 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 273,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,614. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.