PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Hits $193.94

PotCoin (POT) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $568,302.02 and approximately $193.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00401070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.