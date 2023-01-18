Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prada Price Performance

Prada stock remained flat at $11.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. Prada has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

