Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.03 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 391,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.