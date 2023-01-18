Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $11.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOU. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.90.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$41.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.35. The firm has a market cap of C$23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

