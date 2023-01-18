QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $250,415.44 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.99313429 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $279,478.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

