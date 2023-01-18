QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.31. 215,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

