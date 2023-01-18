QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130,889.98 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $109.31 million and approximately $130,889.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00041749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00233848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142108 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,898.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

