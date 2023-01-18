Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quinsam Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QCAAF remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Quinsam Capital has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, mining exploration, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

