Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quinsam Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QCAAF remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Quinsam Capital has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Quinsam Capital
