Rathbones Group Plc Sells 856 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $86,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,774,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 655.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,237. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.77.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.