Raymond James Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $150.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $131.40 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $192.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

