Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

