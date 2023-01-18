Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Recruit in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Recruit Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 527,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Recruit has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

