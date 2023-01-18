ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,561.60 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $5,561.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00413649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004753 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.