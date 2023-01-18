Render Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.28 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $150.10 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

