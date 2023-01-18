Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Up 370.0% in December

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

RENN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 252,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,414. Renren has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $31.5585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 73.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

