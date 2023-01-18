Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 18th (AMSSY, ASMIY, ASML, ASTL, BESIY, DHI, EFX, HCG, IFNNY, IQ)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 18th:

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.75.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.50.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

