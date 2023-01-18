Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 18th (AMSSY, ASMIY, ASML, ASTL, BESIY, DHI, EFX, HCG, IFNNY, IQ)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 18th:

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.75.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.50.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

