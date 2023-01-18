RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
RFIL stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
