RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

