Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 245.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,472 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $47,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after acquiring an additional 474,919 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,804,000 after acquiring an additional 395,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

