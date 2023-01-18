Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,989 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $241.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

