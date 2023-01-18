Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 937.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Royale Energy
