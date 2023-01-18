Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 937.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

