Safe Price Reaches $5.74 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00027643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $119.53 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00241128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00100458 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00059189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.58626143 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

